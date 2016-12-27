Habitat for Humanity had great 2016

2016 has been an incredible year for Habitat for Humanity in our Champaign County. The support and encouragement received has always been appreciated but this year has been a blessing difficult to describe. From our move in March to the new Restore location at 955 N. Main…. to the gift of a Drift Trike from the Eddie Noble family for our HFHCCO Raffle… to the anonymous donations that covered kitchen cabinets, Daniel’s handicap bathroom, and more……to the selection as a National Woman’s Build site on Harmon by HFHI…..to the incredible outpouring of help to build our eighth totally handicap home for Barbara and Daniel…to the incredible “gifting” of a property in St. Paris by the Ronald and Deborah Bair family. It has been a year of blessings. We began our Junior youth board and hosted youth from St. George Episcopal in Dayton who assisted on the build site for one week.

We have been able to complete our mission…seeking to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope because of hundreds of caring people. We are extremely humbled by our recent selection as a DP&L Capital Grant recipient for $25,000 dollars. It is an incredible gift to HFHCCO.

Thank you Champaign County and beyond. We are a small affiliate enabled to do great works because of all of you – and you know who you are – those who worked the builds, donated meals, gave donations to the Restore, consider us one of your monthly missions, and well, the list could go on for a long time. Our board of directors and our youth board are extremely grateful. We, at Habitat, build people, not just homes.

We have a deep conviction that ordinary people can indeed change the world. It is a catharsis to swing our hammers because we know we can make a difference.

All are welcome to join us….starting in March in St. Paris.

Marcia B. Ward

Volunteer, E.D.