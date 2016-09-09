Serve-A-Soldier a success

The Urbana United Methodist Church would like to thank the following who helped to make the Sept. 3 Serve-A-Soldier 5K race a huge success: all participants in the race, veterans who were present, all volunteers, the city of Urbana Fire Division EMS and other city employees who helped in many ways; the UHS marching band; Rev. Russ Clark of Point Man International Ministries; the Champaign Family YMCA and all the local businesses in who contributed in any way.

Urbana UMC Missions Team

(letter submitted by Dianne Coder)