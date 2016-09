Urbana City Schools Athletic Department is to be applauded on the great idea to have a ‘Spirit Night’ at the Urbana-Stebbins football game. It would be wonderful to have other schools follow their example. Full stadiums with fans wearing school spirit wear … great idea! All the financial donors listed in the paper should be supported by our community and individuals thanked. Events like this one make small town America the place to live.

Sincerely,

Brenda Cook

St. Paris