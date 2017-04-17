NAMI of Logan and Champaign Counties hold Mental Illness Awareness Walk

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. One in 5 Americans will be affected by a mental health condition in their lifetime and every American is affected or impacted through their friends and family. Take action today to help others as we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care. Throughout May, NAMI and participants across the country are raising awareness for the importance of mental health. Each year we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care. Each year, the movement grows stronger.

May as Mental Health Month was started 65 years ago. Mental Health America and NAMI wish to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.

When a person has “good” mental health, they deal better with what comes their way. By contrast, “poor” mental health – such as feeling overwhelmed by stress – can make even day-to-day life difficult. Research shows that stress is closely linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity. It also shows that people who feel depressed or chronically stressed may have a greater risk of physical illnesses.

The good news is there are many healthy choices and steps that individuals can adopt to promote and strengthen mental health and overall health and well-being. Building social support, eating with your mental health in mind, and stress management are important steps that promote good mental health,

Just as Americans have learned there are things they can do to reduce their risk of heart disease and chronic illnesses, we want to help people learn what they can do both to protect their mental health in tough times and also to improve their mental well-being throughout their lives.

For more information on May is Mental Health Month, you may visit Mental Health America’s website at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may or go to NAMI.org.

The 10 tools from ‘Mental Health America’

These proven tools can help you feel stronger and more hopeful.

1.Connect with others. Isolation is not good for our mental well being.

2. Stay positive as much as possible.

3. Stay physically active.

4. Help others.

5. Get the proper sleep.

6. Eat well.

7. Create situations for enjoyment as best you can. Plan a positive event each day.

8. Take care of your spirit. Faith is important.

9. Learn better coping in hard times. Just getting angry is no answer.

10. Seek professional help if things seem to be getting out of hand.

Mental Illness Awareness Walk and Fundraiser

In order to help the community raise awareness about mental health and mental illness, on Saturday, May 6, NAMI and Recovery Zone will hold their 18th Annual Mental Illness Awareness Walk and Fundraiser.

Our continuing theme is Raise Awareness Stop the Stigma. Stigma is an ascribed mark of disgrace or shame. Stigma is by far the greatest barrier which people face as to why they do not seek mental health treatment. Please keep in mind that most mental health conditions are related to depression and anxiety and not psychotic disorders. There is no shame in seeking treatment for these disorders. It is important to understand that these disorders are medical in nature and are not the result of a flawed character or poor parenting.

The public is invited to share in this event. This event will be held at the West Liberty Lions Park. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. The event will go off rain or shine.

There will be prizes, music, food and a balloon launch.

For more information, you may contact Pete Floyd, 937 750-1702, or Ross Cunningham, 937 508-5099

Pete Floyd is the president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Logan and Champaign Counties.

