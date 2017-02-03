What has the world become due to drugs and crime?

What can destroy a family the most?

It’s been hard to see what it is like to have a normal family, normal activities, and a normal lifestyle. With all I have seen and experienced in life, I have learned to stay away from drugs. I never had someone sit down and tell me what drugs can do to the human body, family, friends and acquaintances. However, I have personally seen what can happen with my own two eyes. That has been enough for me to sit down alone and think, “How do I want my life to be for myself, future family, and acquaintances.” I am not wanting a lifestyle like I have had in the past. I don’t want people to think of me the same as they thought of my parents. I have learned from them and know I want a better life for myself and my future family. I know because of drugs and violence, the world isn’t getting any better today. I am aware that everyday someone overdosed, someone broke into a car or a company, someone died, someone performed a sexual act on someone who is younger or not willing.

I am a very strong believer in the saying, “Everything happens for a reason.” Sometimes we don’t like the consequences for the reason. But we deal with them. In my case because of what I have been through and experienced in my life, I am a bigger, better, greater person today. It has also showed me what I want in my life. I believe the more and harder you work for things in life, the more you take care of and appreciate the things you have in life. I think a lot about how I can impact others in positive ways. I am also a strong believer that addiction is a disease, drugs are a choice, violences is a choice. The human body has to make the choice to take that pill or inject that needle or snort that drug. The disease of addiction is in control from there. it’s sad. then once the disease of addiction is in control, it is very hard to get back in control of yourself. I hear from others it is hard to get off of drugs once you are on them. I believe someone who has been on drugs has to have very strong motivation and help to overcome the addiction. Especially with the world we live in today where there is a lot of depression and stress in everyday life.

When I was young, maybe four or five years old, I had a dirt bike and I thought it was nice and I thought it was cool. But now I have gotten older and realize how those dirt bikes were bought and that’s not nice or cool. It’s sad that hard working people were taken advantage of by my parents when the construction work was never completed. As I grow up, I think of how many people trusted my parents to work on their property and get the job done. I feel horrible for those trusting people, knowing I want everyone to trust me. Luckily when my parents were at their worst point in addiction, my grandparents were willing to take me and my other two siblings into their home and give us a place to live and sleep and provide us with our needs. I am hoping by writing this story of my life it will change someone else’s life and impact them in a positive way.

According to the Ohio Department of Health from the years of 2000-2015, Ohio’s death rate of unintentional drug poisonings increased 642 percent in Ohio in the year of 2000. There were 411 unintentional drug overdoses in 2015; there was 3050 drug overdose deaths.

It’s hard to see those numbers. I can’t think of how hard it would be for people to look at those numbers and for them to think one or more of the 3,050 people were a family member or a friend. I can’t think of how hard it would be for someone to lose a family member or a friend due to the drug epidemic. Luckily for me I have not lost a family member or friend due to the drug epidemic in the world we live in today. I try as a Christian and a son of God to help everyone get through life. The statistics I gave above are from Ohio. Keep in mind there are 49 other states in the United States so I am sure the statistics for the United States would be much greater.

By Dylan Adams

Dylan Adams is an Urbana resident who grew up in Mechanicsburg. He requested this space to relate his personal experiences regarding the societal issues of drug abuse and crime.

