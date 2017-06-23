Person Centered Services hosts Fireworks Watch

On Tuesday, July 4, all are invited to a Fireworks Watch Party at Person Centered Services, 330 W. Twain Ave. Parking will be available starting at 5 p.m. A Kids Carnival will feature over a dozen games. The center’s kitchen will be open for hot dogs, chips and pop for a donation.

PCS will have a designated viewing area and volunteers to assist in parking. Proceeds will benefit the PCS non-profit organization, Empowering Life Without Limits, providing exploration opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

