Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Moon came to PAWS as a stray. A kind person found Moon wandering around with a dog food can stuck on her head. The rescued her and brought her to PAWS. Moon has big beautiful blue eyes. Moon is a quite shy cat who needs someone to love her. Moon is current on her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Please come in and meet this sweet girl.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U..S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at [email protected] Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hey folks. My name is The Outlaw Josie Wales, but they call me Josie for short. I’m a male Doberman/Terrier mix and I am sure a handsome boy.

I am housebroken, I’m about 2 years old and I was brought here to Paws Animal Shelter as a stray.

I’m a good boy, but it does take me a little time to warm up to you humans. The staff here thinks maybe I’ve been mistreated in my life, so I may need to gain trust. I am a little choosy with my canine friends, but I get along with most. Please give me some time to adjust, ….the staff here at Paws have no idea what I’ve been through… and…I can’t tell them.

Please stop out and meet me at PAWS. I will be waiting for my new humans and my new home. I can love you forever, if you’ll let me. Thanks for listening.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

If you are looking for an alert watchdog and also a great walking partner, then we have the right dog for you. Ike is a 16-pound Wire-Hair Jack Russell Terrier with tons of personality. He is 9 years old, house-trained and loves to ride in cars. Ike has thrived under the tutelage of our trainer and enjoys his basic obedience training. It wouldn’t take much more for Ike to advance in his training skills or to go on to agility courses. Ike is a high-energy boy who would work well with an active, athletic family. He is a big dog in a little dog’s body and would not be for everyone as he is not a dog to spend 8 hours in a crate. He requires frequent walks and/or a fenced yard to work off his energy. Because Ike is a terrier, we would not suggest he be in a home with cats. He likes adults and dog savvy, older children. Ike seems indifferent to other dogs but we would suggest he be with a dog no smaller than he is.

Ike is happy to meet with you at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, or you may call at 937-834-5236. Ike, as with all Champaign County Animal Welfare (CCAWL) is completely up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, wormed, heart-worm tested and treated with heart worm prevention as well as flea prevention. He is also micro-chipped and comes with his 2017 dog license.

You may “like” our Facebook page to see the latest additions to the CCAWL family before they are even ready for adoption. To see a list of our available pets, visit petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com. We require an approved adoption application for all adoptions. You can fill out an application in-house or download an application from our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Our adoption/donation is $150.00 cash or check.

As CCAWL continues to grow so does our need for donations of collars, harnesses, leashes, laundry soap and dryer sheets, kitty litter, bleach and cat toys. We also would like to meet you if you could spend a few hours volunteering. Volunteer applications are available in our main office. We are closed on Sundays and Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month for orientation and training.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Tawny is a beautiful Calico cat that was turned in as a stray. Her front paws are declawed and she weighs 13.5 pounds. She is very friendly and likes children but shows a distaste for dogs. Tawny is spayed and micro-chipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia and is fully vaccinated. She is approximately two-years old and a very healthy girl. Her sweet nature makes her an excellent candidate for a family or anyone wanting a loving companion. Tawny’s adoption fee is $50 cash or check. If you would like to meet Tawny, please stop by and visit her at 3858 SR 56, Mechanicsburg, OH or give us a call at 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Kiya and I am a Siberian Husky girl. They think I’m about 4 years old and I weigh about 60 pounds. I first came here as a stray girl and I was so glad to be here. No hiding from the rain, no looking for food, no looking over my shoulder while people yelled at me to “shoo…get away” and finally lots of friends to run and play with. Suddenly I was alright. I was safe and even loved by people I just met. They took such good care of me and I got to run out on the playground with the other dogs! I did go home with a family, but they had to bring me back. You see, I’m not so good with small children. Nobody knew and I feel bad. I guess we all have our quirks. So now I’m back with my friends here…but I really need a family of my own that doesn’t have little short people. I promise to try and be the best girl you ever had. Won’t you please give me a chance to be happy again? I just need the right family and I’m hoping you are the one for me! Please come and see me and maybe we can go home. That’s all I need. Just somebody to love me and take walks with me.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Kiya says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

