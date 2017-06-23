Parrots perform indoors due to rain

Parrots of the Caribbean, a Jimmy Buffett tribute act, performs at Urbana High School’s auditorium after raindrops chased the show indoors on Friday. It was the first installment of “Sounds of Summer” – the Champaign County Arts Council’s seasonal concert series. The second part of the series will be an Eagles tribute band called Hotel California at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field.

Parrots of the Caribbean, a Jimmy Buffett tribute act, performs at Urbana High School’s auditorium after raindrops chased the show indoors on Friday. It was the first installment of “Sounds of Summer” – the Champaign County Arts Council’s seasonal concert series. The second part of the series will be an Eagles tribute band called Hotel California at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_parrots-CMYK.jpg Parrots of the Caribbean, a Jimmy Buffett tribute act, performs at Urbana High School’s auditorium after raindrops chased the show indoors on Friday. It was the first installment of “Sounds of Summer” – the Champaign County Arts Council’s seasonal concert series. The second part of the series will be an Eagles tribute band called Hotel California at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen