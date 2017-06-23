M’burg teacher receives Distinguished Educator Award

MECHANICSBURG – Battelle for Kids recognized Mechanicsburg teacher Bryan Eyink as a distinguished educator for his impact on his students, colleagues and community. He was among 33 Ohio teachers to receive the 2017 Celebrate Teaching Distinguished Educator Award during a program at the Educators Connect for Success Conference in Columbus on June 8.

Celebrate Teaching is Battelle for Kids’ commitment to celebrate, support and inspire great teaching. Since 2012, the organization has recognized nearly 300 outstanding teachers who have shown powerful results in the classroom. The 2017 Class of Distinguished Educators were selected for demonstrating evidence of great teaching in multiple ways, including academic, non-cognitive, and community measures.

“This recognition is a reminder to all that teachers impact students in so many ways by helping them to grow academically, socially and emotionally,” said Dr. Karen K. Garza, president and CEO of Battelle for Kids. “Congratulations to all the outstanding teachers in the 2017 Class of Distinguished Educators, and thank you for your work as a representative of the thousands of teachers across Ohio who give so selflessly of themselves to teach our children.”

According to Danielle Prohaska, superintendent of Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District, “Bryan goes above and beyond to meet the needs of students and to model what a true professional looks like. He is consistently representing the education profession in the highest esteem.”

“He establishes a respectful relationship with his students, and he motivates them to push themselves outside of their comfort zone. Mr. Eyink is a team player and a peer mentor to new teachers. He is a respected member of the community and always represents Mechanicsburg well,” said Christy Garver, principal of Dohron Wilson Elementary School in Mechanicsburg.

Visit www.CelebrateTeaching.org to learn more about Celebrate Teaching and the 2017 Class of Distinguished Educators.

About Battelle for Kids

With headquarters in Columbus, Battelle for Kids is a national, not-for-profit organization committed to collaborating with school districts and communities to realize the power and promise of 21st century learning for every student. Learn more at www.BattelleforKids.org.

Bryan Eyink received the Celebrate Teaching Distinguished Educator Award from Battelle for Kids during a conference in Columbus on June 8. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_teacher.jpg Bryan Eyink received the Celebrate Teaching Distinguished Educator Award from Battelle for Kids during a conference in Columbus on June 8. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.