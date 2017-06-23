The St. Paris Champion Livestock 4-H group held a meeting on May 21 at the Westville United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order at 4:10. Then we said the Pledge of Allegiance and then the 4-H Pledge. There were 12 members, 5 guests and one advisor present at the meeting. After that, we discussed the content of the record books and that they are due on July 19th. The Skillathon is on July 19th. The meeting was adjourned at 4:16 and to wrap up, we played a mind game.

_ _ _ _

The Darby Creek Swine Club met for another meeting on June 11. This was our book meeting, as we would discuss and work on our hog 4-H books. First off, we went over old business and did a treasure’s report. Our advisers passed out papers that showed us what pages we needed to do in our book depending on our skill level. After we worked on our books, our advisers passed out ice cream sandwiches and popsicles to end off the meeting.

_ _ _ _