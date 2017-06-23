Select Sires recognizes Watkins

PLAIN CITY – Select Sires Inc. presented service awards to 21 employees in celebration of quinquennial anniversaries. Among those honored on June 14 was Elmer Watkins of North Lewisburg.

In 1986, Watkins began his career as a member of Select Sires’ night crew as livestock technician. In 1988, he became a charter member of the Kellgren Center livestock technician crew. In 1995, he transferred to the Wells Road facility as a bull handler and semen collector, and in 1999 he was promoted to supervisor of that facility, a position that he has held for the last 18 years.

Watkins is responsible for all facets of bull care, semen collection, and management of the Wells Road facilities. He also extends himself to the care and management of three bull populations. He and his wife, Carolyn, reside in North Lewisburg. The couple have two sons, Christopher and Jay, as well as two young grandchildren, Kylee (daughter of Christopher) and Keegan (son of Jay).

Elmer Watkins of North Lewisburg received an award for 30 years of dedicated service at Select Sires on June 14.

