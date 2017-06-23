Group donates dozens of books

Cuttahotha Society Children of the American Revolution has sent its last shipment of books to Columbus. This year’s contribution to various charitable recipients totaled 1,000 books. The total number of books sorted, labeled, boxed and delivered in the past few years is well over 5,200.

The members of the Society wish to thank members of this community for their generous donation of books for the project.

Other projects completed by the young men and women of the local C.A.R. include flags and other contributions to service men and women overseas. They also envision a new project for the coming school year.

Those sorting and boxing books recently include: Camille Brinnon (Vice President), Sarah Preston (Treasurer), Becky Preston (Literacy Chairman), and three friends wishing to assist. The adults working with them include Urbana Chapter DAR members who are Cuttahotha Society C.A.R. Senior officers: Kim Snyder (President), Judith Henson, past Urbana Chapter NSDAR Regent (ex officio), Cate Brinnon (Secretary) and Karen Preston (Librarian).

Many persons assisted in transporting and delivering books, including Patricia Detwiler (Urbana Chapter NSDAR Regent), Janet Ebert (past Society C.A.R. Senior President), Judith Henson and Kim Snyder. Receiving the books for the charities was former Ohio Society NSDAR Literacy Chairman, Diane Gosser.

Over the years several neighbors and friends pitched in to help.The group appreciates all those who have given their time to this worthwhile endeavor.

After a long afternoon of sorting books, four persons remained to complete preparing the C.A.R. boxes for loading. From left are Judith Henson, Conner Caudill (friend of the group), Camille Brinnon and Kim Snyder. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_BOOKS.jpeg After a long afternoon of sorting books, four persons remained to complete preparing the C.A.R. boxes for loading. From left are Judith Henson, Conner Caudill (friend of the group), Camille Brinnon and Kim Snyder. Submitted photo

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by Cuttahotha Society Children of the American Revolution.

