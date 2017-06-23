Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics accredited

Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics, a practice with Mercy Health Physicians, has been accredited as a Rural Health Clinic (RHC). As part of the accreditation process, the practice was honored with an Exemplary Provider Award for demonstrating outstanding healthcare delivery practices and compliance to accreditation quality standards while participating in Medicare/Medicaid programs.

A Medicare accreditation survey was conducted at the practice in May. RHC status is an opportunity for rural areas to provide quality healthcare services and enhanced access to primary healthcare for those living in rural areas. There are over 4,000 Rural Health Clinics under the Department of Health & Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid.

“We’re very proud of this designation,” said Jeffery Bowers, MD, who guided the practice’s survey preparation. “This provides us the opportunity to furnish enhanced primary care services with physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical psychologists and clinical social worker services, while meeting all other applicable state and federal requirements. The designation complements Mercy Memorial Hospital’s designation as a Rural Critical Access Hospital.”

Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics is located at 204 Patrick Ave. in Urbana. To make an appointment or for more information, call 937-653-3445 for pediatrics or 937-484-6157 for family medicine.

