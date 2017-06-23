Urbana FFA attends state convention

Urbana FFA students left early Thursday, May 4, to attend the annual state convention, which is held in Columbus. The convention lasts two days. When the students and chaperones arrived in Columbus, they went to the Columbus Zoo, then the convention center. While at the convention center the chapter received their awards for donations to Children’s Hospital, CROP/World Service, and FFA Camp Discovery Center. After attending the convention for a while the students and chaperones checked into the hotel, then attended dinner at The Cheesecake Factory. Following dinner the students and chaperones then went swimming and played games back at the hotel.

On Friday, May 5, the students attended the career show and learned about chapter activities from across the state. FFA officers got awards for their books, Urbana FFA officers Billie Stiltner, Magdaline Perry, and Mckenzie Richards all received gold ratings on their books. Later in the day students attended the State Degree ceremony, the recipients from the Urbana FFA chapter are Billie Stiltner and Magdaline Perry. Also the chapter attended the State CDE recognition, this consisted of CDE’s such as Meats Evaluation, Milk Quality and Products.The Meats Evaluation contest consists of students evaluating meat animal products in order to optimize economic returns to producers and industry as well as to meet the needs of the consumer. The team placed 4th in the state and members consisted of Jared Weller, who placed 2nd individually, Ashlyn Dunn, and Ashley McFarland. The Milk Quality and Products team taste milk to determine a defect and milk fats also determining the type of cheese. The team placed seventh in the state and consisted of members Olivia Maurice, Mckinley Preece, Jessica Salyers, Lily Cooksey, and Rebecca Preston.

By Taylor Cordial Urbana FFA Reporter

Submitted by Urbana FFA.

Submitted by Urbana FFA.