Parrots of the Caribbean will be indoors

The Champaign County Arts Council will kick off the 25th anniversary season of its popular summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday in Urbana High School’s auditorium. The venue was moved from the park because of predictions of rain throughout the day.

The series, which as been renamed the “Sounds of Summer,” will feature five concerts in the months of June, July and August in Urbana and St. Paris. Weather permitting, concerts are generally held outdoors.

Friday’s concert will feature the Parrots of the Caribbean, the #1 Jimmy Buffet tribute act in the country.

Donations are appreciated to support this event and will be taken at intermission.

The “Sounds of Summer” concert series is sponsored by the Champaign County Memorial Foundation, Fonda Lou Eaton, Brett Gilbert, The Charles F. Johnson Family, Johnson Welded Products, The Medicine Shoppe, The Peoples Savings Bank, and Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

This program is also sponsored by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

By Heather Brackney Executive Director Champaign County Arts Council

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

