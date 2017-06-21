Urbana school buildings taking shape

Urbana City Schools’ new high school is getting filled in, while the new elementary/middle school’s footprint is becoming more substantial.

The school board heard a progress update on the building project at its meeting Tuesday. The board also approved several change orders for upgrades to those buildings to improve safety and offer cosmetic improvements.

The new high school’s walls have been up for a while; the second story is getting put together, along with interior walls and the exterior brick. The brick has been part of a production delay; Superintendent Charles Thiel said the hope is the brick will be delivered next week.

In the meantime, crews have been putting in interior walls and working on the roof at the high school. The school board unanimously approved a change order for laminated glass on all first-floor areas and vestibules at the high school. The glass is a safety upgrade, along with a modification to the window design to allow for exiting from windows in an emergency, Thiel said.

At the elementary/middle school, the walls of the junior high and elementary gym are coming along. Footers and foundation blocks are getting installed as well, Thiel said. Officials are hoping to set up the connection to city water and sewer services soon. Those tap fees were paid last week, he said.

The board unanimously approved two change orders for the elementary/middle school: A change for a brick veneer upgrade and a change for a dishwasher upgrade.

Board President Jan Engle said he would like to see tours at the buildings for the community. Thiel said it is possible for small groups to go in there, though most likely after construction hours for safety reasons. As the buildings get closer to completion, he said, he would like to set up community walk-throughs. Until that time, members of the public can call his office to set up walk-throughs.

Students are expected to begin using the high school in March 2018, and the elementary/middle school in January 2019.

Water, sewer hookups soon at the middle/elementary site

By Casey S. Elliott [email protected]

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

