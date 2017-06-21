Parrots of the Caribbean starts off summer concerts

The Champaign County Arts Council will kick off the 25th anniversary season of its popular summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday in Melvin Miller Park, Urbana.
The series, which as been renamed the “Sounds of Summer,” will feature five concerts in the months of June, July and August in Urbana and St. Paris.
Friday’s concert will feature the Parrots of the Caribbean, the #1 Jimmy Buffet tribute act in the country.
Concessions will be sold by The Hippie and The Farmer.
Donations are appreciated to support this event and will be taken at intermission.
The rain site for the event is the Urbana High School auditorium.
The “Sounds of Summer” concert series is sponsored by the Champaign County Memorial Foundation, Fonda Lou Eaton, Brett Gilbert, The Charles F. Johnson Family, Johnson Welded Products, The Medicine Shoppe, The Peoples Savings Bank, and Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.
This program is also sponsored by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557.
Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.