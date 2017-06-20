St. Paris, West Liberty offer early fireworks

The villages of St. Paris and West Liberty are starting the fireworks season with early shows this Saturday.

The Johnson-St. Paris Volunteer Firefighters Association will present fireworks at dusk Saturday at Graham Middle and Elementary schools. Prior to that will be children’s activities, starting at 4 p.m., at the middle school. The firefighters association is accepting donations to continue the annual event.

The West Liberty Lions Club will host a 5-7 p.m. Fish Fry at the main shelter house in Lions Park Saturday, with proceeds going toward local Lions’ projects. The fireworks show starts at dusk. Downtown businesses are collecting donations for the annual fireworks show.

Activities planned June 24 in both villages