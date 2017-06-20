Historical Society museum now has elevator lift

We are proud to announce that the Champaign County Historical Society has received an elevator lift through a Community Development Block Grant through the Champaign County Commission. The lift is able to reach the second floor display areas for those handicapped by stairs. The second floor includes the one-room school, the Victorian era displays, pioneer tools and artifacts, along with many other interesting collections all now handicapped accessible to view.

Champaign County Historical Society, 809 East Lawn Ave., is once again on the CCPA’s weekend tour. After taking a several year hiatus from opening up the museum for our sister organization Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s Historical Home and Garden Tour, the board decided to once again offer our County Museum as a stop on their tour. Hope you will come visit us either Saturday, June 24, or Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

In addition to having special items from each of the 12 townships in the county on display, we will also have our county’s pictorial formation on display using the poster presentation developed for the 2005 Bicentennial celebration a few years ago. We even have scrapbooks of the Bicentennial available to look through along with many other displays of local and general interest. Take advantage of these weekend dates to come see our very own locally owned and operated Champaign Historical Society Museum in our air conditioned building. The board continues to find ways of improving and updating our facilities with the help of many volunteers and community support.

http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DSC01549.jpg

Museum is on this weekend’s Home & Garden Tour

By Dick Virts Champaign County Historical Society

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society