Local News Briefs

Jones to lead Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W. Va. – A former Urbana University president will lead Fairmont State University on an interim basis, according to the Fairmont Times website.

Dr. Stephen Jones will begin July 1.

After interviewing three possible candidates, the board voted Thursday to select Jones as the interim president.

Chair of the FSU Board of Governors Dixie Yann told the Fairmont Times that the decision to hire Jones was not a difficult one to make.

“He is qualified and experienced,” Yann said. “He seems like he will fit in fine here with this board.”

Jones was Urbana University president 2008-2013 and has been president of two other institutions, Antioch University and University of Alaska Fairbanks.

He is president and CEO of Great Blue Heron, LLC, which focuses on nature-inspired learning and leading.

Graham alum killed in motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A Graham High School alumnus and active-duty U.S. Marine was killed in a motorcycle crash on June 11 in the Mission Valley area. Lance Cpl. Brandon C. Laughman was thrown from the motorcycle as it was moving, according to NBC San Diego. He had recently married another Graham alum, his high school sweetheart, and they were planning to live in the San Diego area. Services are pending at Vernon Funeral Home, according to information provided to the Daily Citizen on Sunday.