Ohio News Briefs

Wounded survivor found 2 days after fatal NE Ohio car crash

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeast Ohio say a seriously wounded man was found alive at the scene two days after a car crash in a secluded area that apparently killed another man but went unnoticed.

State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County last Wednesday. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when an area resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

6-month-old killed, father and babysitter injured in fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a 6-month-old girl died and her father and a female babysitter were injured in a house fire in Ohio.

Columbus firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday after passing drivers saw smoke coming from the home.

The fire department says the baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 61-year-old babysitter has been hospitalized in critical condition, and the father has been treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

4 Ohio schools receiving money for student emergency grants

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Four Ohio public four-year universities are receiving money to put toward grants for low-income students at risk of dropping out due to finances.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the University of Akron, Cleveland State University, Ohio State University and the University of Toledo are receiving funding through the Dash Emergency Grant Program.

The nonprofit corporation Great Lakes Higher Education Corp. & Affiliates is funding the program.

UA will receive $630,000 to give to students through grants up to $1,000 during the next two academic years.

Students will have to fill out an application detailing their financial emergency. If approved, the student’s expenses will be paid within two business days.

Great Lakes is giving a total of $7.2 million in emergency grant funds to 32 colleges.