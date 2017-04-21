Kerrie Kimpel is newest Urbana Police Division officer

On Wednesday Officer Kerrie Kimpel was sworn in as the newest member of the Urbana Police Division by Judge Gil S. Weithman.

Several family members and friends along with Urbana police officers witnessed the swearing in ceremony.

Kimpel, a graduate of the 2016 Clark State College Basic Police Academy, was appointed to begin her duties on April 16 and began her 11-week field training program on Monday.

She is a 2003 graduate of Urbana High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice from Wright State University in 2015. She’d been employed previously by the city of Springfield where she worked as a 911 dispatcher.

Kimpel comes from a long line of family members who have served or are serving as Ohio law enforcement officers.

Her father, Garry, retired from the Urbana Police Division as a lieutenant in 2008 after a 25-year career. Kimpel wears the badge last worn by her father.

While providing a historical perspective of having Kimpel join the agency where her father once worked, Chief Matt Lingrell challenged her to establish her own path working to help the Urbana community by providing it with the very best community service she can offer throughout her career.

While the police division is still below the man or woman power it needs, they are continuing to work through the current civil service eligibility list with the hopes of selecting the additional officers during 2017.

