Posted on by

Service Day includes Graham students

,

Students from Graham Local Schools fanned out on Friday to assist in community betterment projects in the St. Paris and Urbana areas for a project known as Service Day. The event was a collaboration between Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Community Connections and the United Way. Pictured, a group of students pitches in painting the swine barn at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.


Submitted photo

Students from Graham Local Schools fanned out on Friday to assist in community betterment projects in the St. Paris and Urbana areas for a project known as Service Day. The event was a collaboration between Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Community Connections and the United Way. Pictured, a group of students pitches in painting the swine barn at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Students from Graham Local Schools fanned out on Friday to assist in community betterment projects in the St. Paris and Urbana areas for a project known as Service Day. The event was a collaboration between Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Community Connections and the United Way. Pictured, a group of students pitches in painting the swine barn at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SVC.jpgStudents from Graham Local Schools fanned out on Friday to assist in community betterment projects in the St. Paris and Urbana areas for a project known as Service Day. The event was a collaboration between Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Community Connections and the United Way. Pictured, a group of students pitches in painting the swine barn at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:09 pm |    

Service Day includes Graham students

Service Day includes Graham students
11:09 pm |    

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week
10:53 pm |    

Summers leaves UU for James Madison

Summers leaves UU for James Madison
comments powered by Disqus