Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is proud to introduce Chase, a young Belgian Malinois mix. This playful boy is just 7 months old and ready for his forever home. Chase loves everybody, but may be too active for small children, and he is indifferent to cats. He is not house-trained, but could easily become so with a patient owner willing to give him the scheduled time he needs. As with all CCAWL pets, Chase has been neutered, heart worm tested, fully vaccinated, wormed, treated with heart worm prevention and flea prevention. Chase has also been micro-chipped and comes with his 2017 dog license. Chase is a very smart, young dog who is ready to be your best friend. If you would like to meet Chase, please feel free to visit him at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH. You may also see a listing of all our available pets at petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com. We require an approved adoption application for all adoptions. Adoption forms are available in-house or you can download an application from our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Our adoption/donation is $150.00. CCAWL continues to grow and you can check out our growth on Facebook. Also, all of our newest arrivals are previewed on Facebook to give our followers a first glimpse of new arrivals. Spring is in the air and it looks like nature is getting a head start on fleas and ticks. If you haven’t already, now is the time to protect your pet with a reliable flea and tick prevention. Because fleas and ticks can find their way into your pet’s fur very easily, a good tip in protecting your cat or dog is to do daily skin checks (this can be done while grooming, which is also very helpful in keeping these pests at bay). There is no reason for your animal to suffer needlessly. Early detection of a flea or tick infiltration (and the prompt removal of the pest) will reduce symptoms of flea allergy dermatitis, tape worm, cat scratch fever and, of course, Lyme disease. Next, you will want to continue feeding your pet high-quality food. This will keep their immune system strong and capable of battling pesky hosts. Also tidying up indoors (and outdoors) will reduce the chance of any bugs sticking around. If there is no place to hide, they won’t be as inclined to stay. And while your kitty won’t be too fond of it, regular bathing has also been proven effective.

Barely Used Pets

We are the Golden Girls! Our names are Dorothy, Rose and Blanche. We are 11 months old and they tell us we are Lab Mix girls. We came up here all the way from another shelter near Kentucky. All we know is “Wow! Look at this place…playgrounds, all the toys we can ask for and soft blankets.” There are a whole bunch of other ones here we get to run outside with and they all have stories of where they have been. A few of them are a little scared and don’t understand why they are here, so we try and help them by telling them that it’s going to be alright because somebody is going to come in soon and we will all get new forever homes. A few of them were even out there on the streets having to survive, so now they are safe and warm with good food in their bellies until that family comes in that is just right for them. Won’t you please come out and see us all? We just want families who will love on us and help us grow up with them. We are so ready for new forever homes! So come out and let’s go out on the playground!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. The Golden Girls all say…”Thanks so much for considering us and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Evelyn is a beautiful calico cat who came to Paws with her four kittens. Her kittens have all been adopted and now Evelyn is looking for a forever home. Evelyn is a sweet pretty calico. She has been spayed and is up to date on her shots and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Come and see this pretty girl. Stop by Paws Animal Shelter located at 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at [email protected] Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent, 39 gallon trash bags and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter. We are always looking for volunteers!! Stop by and see us!

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Please meet our boy Rusty. Rusty was found huddled and trembling by the road in a ditch. A very good Samaritan brought Rusty to us here at PAWS.

No one has come looking for Rusty and we are puzzled. He is a very good boy, still a young dog, a little over a year. He seems to be very bright and is certainly lovable. He is doing OK with some of the other dogs here at the shelter and he absolutely loves the humans. Rusty takes treats very nicely and cuddles by the kennel door to receive all the touches he can get.

Rusty has not been tested yet with the cats or children.

Please stop and meet this good boy. He deserves a family.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

