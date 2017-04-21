Ohio Hi-Point satellite programs expand opportunities

BELLEFONTAINE – The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center satellite program began fall of 2004 when Graham Local Schools and OHP partnered to expand access to career-technical programs. The goals of the satellite programs are to provide more resources to help students prepare for both career and college, grant opportunities for young people to discover and be proud of their talents, and recognize the industry needs to equip students with the experience they need to be successful in the job market.

Today, the program has grown to 52 programs, 44 teachers, three administrators, two technology coordinators and one administrative assistant for over 3,000 students across the district, Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith said. Satellites are located within 11 of OHP’s 14 partner schools, plus an aviation program at Grimes Field in Urbana. Satellites bring career-technical education to students rather than students traveling to the Career Center in Bellefontaine.

At the request of the Champaign Economic Partnership, Honda and other manufacturers, Hi-Point implemented high school Advanced Manufacturing programs and middle school pre-engineering programs, a large equipment investment for Hi-Point, Smith said.

In response to health industry needs, Hi-Point implemented Allied Health & Nursing programs at Kenton City schools and Marysville STEM schools. Students earn their certificate and work as State Tested Nurse Assistants while in high school. Some use this program as a stepping stone to other health careers. In addition, PLTW Biomedical Sciences is offered by Hi-Point at Graham Local Schools.

Aviation Occupations students at Grimes Field work on the Urbana B-17 Bomber Project with volunteers while learning about aviation history and military life.

Hi-Point implemented Supply Chain Management and Logistics programs at Triad Local Schools, Marysville schools and Graham schools as a response to the I-70 corridor explosion and need for logistics.

Ohio Hi-Point also provides business programs at Graham, Riverside and Indian Lake Local schools that teach students basic business, accounting, management, marketing, professional and entrepreneurship skills. Students are using their skills to operate coffee shops at Graham and Triad schools. The satellite directors are implementing information technology programs at Upper Scioto Valley Local, Kenton City, Marysville STEM, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village, and Graham schools. These programs teach students computer trouble-shooting/repairs, programming, and interactive media skills, Smith said.

Satellite students get the opportunity to assist the technology departments, broadcast school announcements, create videos, operate a small radio station, and learn digital design.

The career center also collaborates with Clark State Community College to embed Precision Agriculture into its existing Ag Business/Production Programs at Graham and Triad schools, since this pathway has not yet been developed by the Ohio Department of Education for high schools. Students receive academic assistance, explore careers, and participate in experiential learning opportunities through Hi-Point career-based intervention programs at several locations.

“The job market is demanding a talented, qualified, technology proficient employee. Satellite programs help us deliver those opportunities and enhance the efforts we are making to prepare the next generation of students throughout the districts we serve,” Smith said.

Submitted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

