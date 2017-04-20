Wittenberg University Choir to perform at Mechanicsburg UM Church

MECHANICSBURG – The Wittenberg Choir of Wittenberg University in Springfield will perform as a part of the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

“We are so pleased to have this celebrated choir joining us for worship,” said Matthew Smith, director of music at the church. “The Wittenberg Choir is always a joy to hear, and we are very thankful that they will be sharing their ministry of music in our community.” Following a six-concert tour that ended in March, the choir has spent the rest of the spring presenting music on campus and to communities in the area. In Mechanicsburg, they will present sacred music in English, German and Swahili.

The Wittenberg Choir was founded in 1930 by John Thomas Williams. Comprised of students from a wide variety of academic programs, the ensemble is the premier singing ambassador of Wittenberg University. In rehearsals and performances, singers are charged to lead personal, professional and civic lives of creativity, service, compassion and integrity in the pursuit of musical excellence. The Wittenberg Choir tours annually across the United States and performs regularly throughout the greater Springfield area and on campus, including music at the historic Weaver Chapel Reformation and Lessons and Carols services.

The Wittenberg Choir is historically the most travelled choral ensemble in the area, having performed in 29 countries on five continents, including a European tour in 2012. The choir completes a spring tour annually, with most recent tours booking concerts in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

Director of the Wittenberg Choir, Erik Zinter is the visiting assistant professor of music education and director of choral activities at Wittenberg University. He earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts from North Dakota State University, as well as degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Concordia College. He has over 15 years teaching choral music at the high school, college and community level. Choirs under his direction have participated in numerous state, regional and national events. He remains active as a clinician and guest conductor throughout the country. Zinter joined the Wittenberg University faculty in 2015.

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church is located at 42 N. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Parking is available off Race Street, where an elevator entrance is also available. All are welcome. A freewill offering will be accepted to offset the expenses of the choir. For more information, call the church at 937-834-2410.

