School official: Alleged threat turned out to be false

WEST LIBERTY – Officials at West Liberty-Salem stated a reported threat to the school turned out to be false.

West Liberty-Salem Schools Superintendent Kraig Hissong said Thursday any threat was false, that the school had not found anything to substantiate any threat had been made.

Hissong said school officials received multiple emails and text messages asking about a potential threat Wednesday evening. The school issued a statement to families via automated calls saying the school was aware of the situation, had investigated it and believed there was no threat going into Thursday.

Hissong said additional deputies were at the school Thursday to make sure people felt secure.