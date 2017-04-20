‘Movie prop-money’ discovered by West Liberty Police Department

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Police Department issued a warning about “movie prop-money” showing up in the village. Officers say two “prop” $50 were discovered in circulation.

At the top of the front side of the bills are the words “From Motion Picture Use Only.” The words “Fifty Bollars” are under the center photo on the front side. The words “The Money Production” are at the top of the back side of the bills. The words “Fifty Bollars” are at the bottom of the back side of the bills.

Police say they learned this type of fake money can be purchased on line in numerous denominations, such as $20 and $100 bills.

Police ask that people pay attention to bills they receive and alert law enforcement if they encounter such “money.”

Staff report

Information submitted by Tami Wenger, a regular contributor to this newspaper.

