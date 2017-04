The Flying Pepper Food Truck, based in West Liberty, will serve a complimentary dinner to students with special needs on Saturday at the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. After students have been served, the food truck will open for sales to the public from 7 to 9 p.m. to re-coup some costs associated with the services to the students.

