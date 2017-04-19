Posted on by

Student volunteers to help residents in St. Paris


Staff report

ST. PARIS – Village residents who may need assistance with yard work, cleaning and/or minor repairs can receive help from student volunteers this week.

Graham student volunteers will help with spring cleanup as part of Graham Schools Community Service Day on Friday.

St. Paris residents may sign up at the municipal building, 135 W. Main St., or by calling 937-663-4329 to request a United Service Day Volunteer to help with their cleanup.

Volunteers are limited and residents will be helped on a first come, first served basis.

