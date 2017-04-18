Man pleads guilty in multiple-county chase

A man who led law enforcement on a chase through two counties earlier this year pleaded guilty to two felony charges Monday.

Eric J. Turner, 46, pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first degree misdemeanor, during a plea hearing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 15.

On Jan. 1, Turner was pulled over by a trooper on patrol in Springfield for traveling 51 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. As the trooper explained why he pulled the vehicle over, Turner put the vehicle in gear speeding off when asked for identification.

The pursuit eventually ended in Champaign County, but not before Turner’s vehicle swerved, striking the front fender of a cruiser when stop sticks were deployed on state Route 72 near Moorefield Road and ramming a cruiser three times in the area of South Edgewood Avenue and Muzzy Road.

The case was scheduled to go to trial starting Tuesday, but trial dates were vacated following Turner’s guilty plea.

At the time of the offense, Turner was on community control from a 2015 theft case in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court. After pleading guilty to a fifth degree felony theft charge in October 2015, Turner was placed on community control for a period of two years in November 2015.

Following the chase with law enforcement, Turner was charged with multiple violations of community control. After he was found guilty of the alleged violations, community control was revoked on Jan. 26 and Turner was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

By Nick Walton

