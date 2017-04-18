Driver cited for OVI

A driver was cited for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence last week after his vehicle was found sitting at an intersection.

Harold G. Elliott, 76, of 125 E. Ward St., Apt. 301, Urbana, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence on April 13.

According to a court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court, on that date deputies were dispatched to the intersection of West state Route 29 at Hanna Road in reference to Elliott’s vehicle sitting at the intersection. The caller advised Elliott seemed confused and was sleeping in the car, noting he honked his horn three or four times to get Elliott’s attention.

While in route, deputies saw the vehicle being driving on West state Route 29 near West state Route 296 in Salem Township. Elliott pulled over due to units driving in emergency response. Units then made contact with the driver.

Medics arrived and advised Elliott was medically cleared.

He reportedly smelled of alcohol. When asked if he consumed any alcohol before driving, Elliott stated he had two beverages.

Elliott reportedly then looked in his cooler and stated he had purchased a six-pack and only had one left. His story reportedly changed several times on how much he had to drink. He stated he was sitting at the stop sign for approximately one hour.

Elliott was placed under arrest for OVI following a field sobriety test. The court statement notes Elliott has a prior OVI in 2006.

According to the court’s website, Elliott pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Monday and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 1.