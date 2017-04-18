Farmers markets open in May

County residents looking for fresh local produce soon will get their wish.

The first two local farmers markets to open for the year are the Champaign County Farmers Market in Urbana and the St. Paris Farmers Market in St. Paris.

The Champaign County Farmers Market is open the first Saturday in May through October. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. It is located on the corner of Market and Locust streets in Urbana, behind the municipal building. For more information about this market, call Charlene Stapleton at 937-653-8418.

The St. Paris Farmers Market is open the first Friday in May through the second Friday in October. Its hours are 2:30-6 p.m. on Fridays. It is located at 135 W. Main St., at the St. Paris municipal building. On bad weather days, the market is held inside that building. For more information about this market, call Ron and Lisa Prince at 937-663-7078.

The last market to open this year is the Mechanicsburg Farmers Market in downtown Mechanicsburg. The market is open Tuesdays beginning in June and through Labor Day in September. The hours are 4:30-6:30 p.m., and parking for the market is next to the fire station. For more information, call Lucinda Eddleman at 941-662-5556.

Residents can enjoy produce year-round through the Champaign County Virtual Farmers Market at champaignoh.locallygrown.net. Orders can be placed from 10 p.m. Thursdays to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Orders can be picked up 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana. For more information, call Pamela Bowsher at 937-926-4833.

Online market available year-round

