Champaign County Chamber of Commerce honors Judge Roger Wilson, Neil Evans

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of this year’s Simon Award and Volunteer of the Year Award. Many nominations were submitted for both awards this year, so the decisions required careful consideration by the Selection Committee.

The Simon Award recognizes a local community member who has improved the quality of life in Champaign County. The ideal recipient has an exemplary service record to the local community in single or multiple initiatives, thus enhancing the prosperity of the overall population.

This year, the chamber honors retired Judge Roger B. Wilson with the Simon Award. Elected Common Pleas Court Judge in 1970, Judge Wilson served in public office over 40 years and continues to provide valuable counsel to attorneys seeking public office. He is a member and past president of the Urbana Rotary Club, an active member of the Urbana United Methodist Church, and was a founding member of the Tri-County Regional Jail Committee. He has been a resident of Champaign County since 1965 and lives in Cable with his wife, Linnae.

Since 2011, the Chamber of Commerce has recognized an individual who has demonstrated initiative, creativity, leadership and the ability to shoulder major responsibility and involvement on the front lines of a project. The recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award is someone whose vital contributions of time, energy and resources have benefited Champaign County and the surrounding community.

The chamber recognizes Neil Evans as this year’s Volunteer of the Year. His volunteer work with the Cancer Association of Champaign County, an Urbana-based nonprofit assisting Champaign County residents with cancer treatment costs and related expenses, has helped drive the mission of the organization since he began volunteering in 1984. In addition to serving as Patient Navigator for the CACC for many years, he has been instrumental in coordinating the Candlelight Tour of Homes, the organization’s biggest fundraiser, held yearly in December.

The chamber will celebrate these award winners during its Annual Dinner on Friday, April 28, in the Michael Horticulture building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The social hour, business expo and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner catered by Paul’s Catering will begin at 6 p.m. Award winners will be recognized during the Annual Meeting at 7 p.m. Auctioneer Steve Mabry will entertain the audience with a live auction following the dinner and meeting.

Reservations are due noon on Thursday, April 20. Interested parties should call the chamber at 937-653-5764 or email [email protected] for further details.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.