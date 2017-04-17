Escapee sent to prison for multiple violations

A Champaign County man who escaped from a correctional facility in Athens County was sent to prison for multiple community control violations Monday.

Community control was revoked for Troy B. Byrd, 29, during a merits hearing on community control violations and he was sentenced to prison for 23 months.

A notice of supervision violation filed last week accused Byrd of violating community control by escaping from the SEPTA Correctional Facility, Nelsonville, on April 1, admitting to using multiple illegal substances and failing to complete the SEPTA Community Based Correctional Facility residential program.

Byrd pleaded guilty and was found guilty of these community control violations during Monday’s hearing.

He was previously sentenced to 23 months in prison in December 2015 after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and resisting arrest. Judicial release was granted in June 2016 and Byrd was placed on community control for a period of three years.

After he was found to have violated conditions of community control, Byrd was returned to community control on March 7 under the conditions that he gain admission to and complete the SEPTA Community Based Correctional Facility residential program and complete any aftercare programming to be complete upon release from the facility.

During Monday’s hearing, Byrd said he was not facing charges in another county, but Champaign County Assistant Prosecutor Samantha Whetherholt noted he was recently indicted in Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Clerk of Court’s website, Byrd was indicted last Friday on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, stemming from when he was captured on April 4.

On that date, Byrd was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle in Delaware when officers from the Delaware Police Department responded. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Jamie V. Jarrett, the driver, failed to yield and continued on London Road to South U.S. Highway 42.

The pursuit continued on South U.S. Highway 42 reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour and ended inside Union County after the suspect vehicle’s tires were deflated.

Jarrett, 38, was also indicted last Friday on one count each of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jarrett in the Delaware Municipal Court, she admitted to communicating with Byrd over the phone while he was at the correctional facility and police learned she assisted Byrd in planning his escape.

At the time of his escape, Byrd was the third person to escape from the facility on April 1.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

