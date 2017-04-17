Roundabout on Urbana City Council Agenda

Urbana City Council will vote during its 6 p.m. meeting today in municipal court chambers on whether to enter into two contracts supported by city administration. One involves improvements to the downtown roundabout and the other relates to the ongoing floodplain study of Dugan Run (Ditch).

The administration seeks council’s approval to authorize Director of Administration Kerry Brugger to enter into a contract modification with Burgess & Niple Inc. for an additional $132,718 for work relating to the Monument Square Roundabout Improvements Project, scheduled to be completed in 2019.

While a portion of proposed contract costs would be funded by an Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Grant ($51,682.60), the remaining costs would be the responsibility of the city and would be covered by two city funds – the Water Fund ($19,778.86) and the Capital Improvement Fund ($61,256.40).

Council agreed in December 2016 to pay Burgess & Niple $24,797 for field survey work and basemapping and to gather public input concerning the project. An ODOT Highway Safety Grant covered 90 percent of the costs of the initial agreement, while the city’s share of $2,479.70 was funded through capital improvement dollars.

Floodplain work

The administration also seeks council’s approval to modify an existing contract with EMH&T by incorporating additional professional services in the amount of $21,500 for completion of the final phase of a three-phase floodplain study of Dugan Run.

With the first two phases (data collection and hydraulic analyses) completed, the third phase, if approved, would involve the submission of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Letter of Map Revision.

By Joshua Keeran [email protected]

