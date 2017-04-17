Champaign County Right to Life to hold Pro-Life 5K Run, Walk, and Cycle event

On Saturday, April 29, Champaign County Right to Life will hold its annual Simon Kenton Pro-Life 5K Run, Walk, and Cycle event. To pre-register, access http://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Urbana, or call 937 653-6745. Starting point is the Depot Coffee House at 644 Miami St., and the route follows the Simon Kenton Trail. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5-K Run begins at 9 a.m., and the Walk and Cycle events begin at 10 a.m. T-shirts, medals and prizes will be available.

Proceeds benefit the Pro-Woman/Pro-Life Educational Fund of CCRTL, a 501(c) 3 non-profit charitable organization, which seeks to educate pregnant women on life issues and to promote the sanctity of human life and alternatives to abortion. The latest figure for Champaign County abortions (2015) was 38.

The Pro-Life/Pro-Woman Educational Fund is primarily used for billboard advertising, newsletters, and support for the local Crisis Pregnancy Center. It is also used to help relieve financially stressed new mothers.

Submitted by Champaign County Right to Life.

