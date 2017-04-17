Champaign Family YMCA to manage outdoor pool for city of Urbana

The Champaign Family YMCA has announced that pre-season sales of summer-long passes to the city of Urbana’s municipal pool will start on Tuesday, April 18. Earlier this year, the Y and the city reached an agreement to have the local Y manage pool operations in 2017.

Individuals who wish to purchase single or family season passes to the pool – located in Melvin Miller Park – can visit the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; or 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Pool Manager Cheryl Wade will be at the annual Healthy Kids Day Celebration on April 22 at Urbana University’s Grimes Center 9 a.m.-noon to discuss the pool’s operations. After the pool season begins on May 27, season and daily pool passes will be available at the pool in Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park, 689 Park Ave.

Pool pass prices are unchanged from 2016:.

Individual Season Pass

Adult $75 (age 18 to 59)

Child $65 (age 3-17)

Family Season Pass

2-3 persons $140

4 persons $150

5 persons $160

6 persons $170

Additional persons $10

Babysitter / Babysat Child $20

Pool hours

The pool season extends from May 27 through Saturday, Aug. 19, and hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

For additional information, call the Champaign Family YMCA at 937-653-9622.

The city of Urbana’s outdoor pool at Melvin Miller Park is set to open May 27. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_pool.jpg The city of Urbana’s outdoor pool at Melvin Miller Park is set to open May 27. Submitted photo

Facility opens May 27

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.