Champaign County Quilters Guild donates quilts to Safe Harbor House

The Champaign County Quilters Guild donated quilts, including two shown here, to a quilt raffle benefiting Safe Harbor House, Springfield, a residential, faith-based facility for women who have faced hardships and who wish to improve their lives. Quilts are displayed at the Urbana Depot, Miami Street. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. Purchase tickets at the Depot Coffee House, inside Urbana Depot. Winning tickets will be drawn mid-May.
Submitted photos
Submitted photos
