Champaign County Healthy Kids Day Celebration to be held at Urbana Univ.

The Champaign Family YMCA and several local organizations invite children and families to the Champaign County Healthy Kids Day Celebration 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, at Urbana University’s Grimes Center. Event sponsor Mercy Memorial Hospital and the Champaign Health District will provide health screens for children and adults.

“The YMCA of the USA is celebrating the 25th anniversary for Healthy Kids Day and we’re proud to stage Champaign County’s annual celebration of kids and families’ pursuit of a healthy lifestyle,” stated YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post, the event’s organizer. “I’m excited to share this day with over 35 event exhibitors and more than 700 children and supporting adults.”

Healthy Kids Day sponsors are Mercy Memorial Urbana University, KTH, Urbana Lions Club and Urbana Rotary Club.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m.-noon – Family and Health Wellness Fair, Urbana University Grimes Center

9 a.m.-noon – Health Screenings, Urbana University Grimes Center

9 a.m.-noon – Family Activities & Demonstrations:

Face Painting

Healthy Snacks

Kona Ice

Food Vendors

Smoke House

Archery

Jump Rope & Hula Hoop

Children’s Activity Area

9:30 a.m. Tumbling

10 a.m. Karate

10:30 a.m. Dance Fitness

11 a.m. XClusive Dance Crew

11:30 a.m. Champaign County Youth Choir

11:55 a.m. Drawing for Bikes and UU Football helmet

Champaign Family Y Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post stands between Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and UU Head Football Coach Tyler Haines, who holds a Blue Knights helmet autographed by UU football players and coaches. The helmet will be raffled at 11:30 a.m. on April 22 at the UU Grimes Center during Healthy Kids Day. To enter a raffle ticket, children must attend the 4 p.m. April 21 football game. Admission to the game is free for all. Post will hand out free raffle tickets by the entrance to the UU football game.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

