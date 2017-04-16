Champaign County Healthy Kids Day Celebration to be held at Urbana Univ.

The Champaign Family YMCA and several local organizations invite children and families to the Champaign County Healthy Kids Day Celebration 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, at Urbana University’s Grimes Center. Event sponsor Mercy Memorial Hospital and the Champaign Health District will provide health screens for children and adults.
“The YMCA of the USA is celebrating the 25th anniversary for Healthy Kids Day and we’re proud to stage Champaign County’s annual celebration of kids and families’ pursuit of a healthy lifestyle,” stated YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post, the event’s organizer. “I’m excited to share this day with over 35 event exhibitors and more than 700 children and supporting adults.”
Healthy Kids Day sponsors are Mercy Memorial Urbana University, KTH, Urbana Lions Club and Urbana Rotary Club.
Schedule of Events
9 a.m.-noon – Family and Health Wellness Fair, Urbana University Grimes Center
9 a.m.-noon – Health Screenings, Urbana University Grimes Center
9 a.m.-noon – Family Activities & Demonstrations:
Face Painting
Healthy Snacks
Kona Ice
Food Vendors
Smoke House
Archery
Jump Rope & Hula Hoop
Children’s Activity Area
9:30 a.m. Tumbling
10 a.m. Karate
10:30 a.m. Dance Fitness
11 a.m. XClusive Dance Crew
11:30 a.m. Champaign County Youth Choir
11:55 a.m. Drawing for Bikes and UU Football helmet
Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.