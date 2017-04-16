Ohio News Briefs

Ohio schools struggle to get students vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.

The Dayton Daily News reports that 75 percent of Ohio elementary schools have failed to document every incoming kindergartner as vaccinated or exempt from vaccination by the state deadline this school year. At 158 schools, at least 30 percent of students started the 2016-17 school year without all needed shots documented.

Health officials say students who don’t receive shots put people who cannot be vaccinated in jeopardy. Officials say babies and children with compromised immune systems are among the vulnerable population.

The state does not have the authority to force schools to report their vaccine records. Some legislators hope to reintroduce a measure that will help with the gap in vaccinations.

Landowners near Ohio lake sue state alleging retaliation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of landowners has sued state conservation officials, alleging they’ve been the victims of retaliation for seeking compensation for losses from flooding near Ohio’s largest inland lake.

At issue is how quickly the Department of Natural Resources is responding to a years-old court order to compensate landowners near Grand Lake St. Marys, a 20-square-mile lake between Dayton and Toledo.

Landowners say a horseshoe-shaped dam the state built in 1997 has led to significant floods almost every year since.

The lawsuit filed last Thursday in federal court in Columbus against several Department of Natural Resources officials alleges “deliberate, continuing, and ongoing pattern of retaliation” against landowners.

The Attorney General’s Office says it is reviewing the complaint.

State says Ohio racetrack can keep the lights on for now

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio racetrack has reached a compromise with the state that will allow it to continue operating, despite a finding that its light poles are a hazard for a nearby airport.

The Sandusky Register reports that Summit Motorsports Park has agreed to place warning beacons and reflective tape on the 60-foot poles while seeking a long-term solution.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the poles need to be removed because they are in the approach path for the small airport.

Track owner Bill Bader Jr. says he can’t move the poles in time for upcoming races. He says that would force him to cancel events and threatened to shut the track down completely.

The track hosts dozen of events each year, including the National Hot Rod Association series.

Police arrest 2 brothers in death of woman in trash fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested two brothers on murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found on fire last Dec. 23 in a Columbus neighborhood alley.

Columbus police SWAT officers arrested both Saturday morning at their residence. They are identified as 31-year-old Thomas Dortch and 24-year-old Dawan Dortch. They both also are charged with tampering with evidence.

Court records show they will be arraigned Monday. No attorney information was listed.

Officials said 39-year-old Demeki Lashae Walker was found by firefighters who responded to an early morning call of a trash fire.

Columbus police say they found a large amount of blood and a spent shell casing in her home, indicating she might have been killed there and was burned in an effort to destroy evidence.

Cleveland couple shot, killed at their car dealership

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say a husband and wife who owned a car dealership have been found shot and killed at their business.

A police spokeswoman says the shooting happened Friday night. No arrests have been made.

Investigators say the couple’s 19-year-old son went to the dealership because he couldn’t reach his parents and found both had been shot in the head.

City officials identified the couple as 45-year-old Trina Kuznik and 50-year-old Michael Kuznik.

Police say some items were missing from the dealership’s office.

Glass, cookware maker moving Ohio offices to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A glassware and cookware company is moving its Ohio headquarters to the state’s capital city.

Oneida Group will move about 60 office employees from its Lancaster headquarters to downtown Columbus.

Oneida is the parent company of Anchor Hocking, which has a glassware plant in Lancaster about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

The company also is closing sales offices in New York, Arkansas and Canada and moving some employees from those sites to Columbus.