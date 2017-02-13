Man serving prison term pleads guilty to new charges

A man serving a prison sentence for offenses in Champaign County pleaded guilty to new charges last week.

Zachary R. Garvey, 18, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass, vandalism, breaking and entering, petty theft and criminal damaging or endangering during a plea hearing on Thursday.

Garvey was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Jan. 18 for two previous criminal cases. After pleading guilty to charges in those cases, Garvey was arrested in early January.

On Jan. 3, officers from the Urbana Police Division were asked to assist the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate Garvey for a reported breaking and entering that had recently occurred in the 1600 block of West state Route 29, just outside city limits.

Garvey had last been observed running through a farm field eastbound toward the city.

Officers arrived in the area of Railroad Street and began a foot search. Shortly thereafter, officers observed a male subject walking in the area of the 900-block of Railroad Street and kept watch on him until he disappeared behind a building at 938 Railroad St., when they then began hearing loud banging noises.

As the officers crept closer to the site, Garvey came walked from behind the building and into their view, where they watched him get inside a vehicle parked at the property.

At 12:23 a.m., the officers identified themselves as police and ordered Garvey to stop. Garvey proceeded to run from officers and a short foot pursuit ensued.

Following the chase, Garvey was placed into custody while wearing dark clothing with a hoodie and gloves and was carrying a backpack with what turned out to be stolen cell phones and car keys inside as well as a hatchet.

In checking the area, officers located a fresh set of boot prints that matched the boots Garvey was wearing. Those prints led up to a door to a garage that had been kicked in leaving fresh muddy prints on the door.

Though Garvey told police the cell phones and keys were his, officers were able to locate the owner of the car they observed him getting into and confirmed the property belonged to the car owner.

While the court elected to proceed to sentencing on Thursday, the state requested a continuance of the sentencing hearing in order to obtain more definitive information from the victims as to restitution amounts and whether those restitution amounts were covered by insurance.

This request to continue was granted and sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

Two people plead not guilty to sex crimes

Two people indicted this month on sex charges pleaded not guilty during respective arraignment hearings last week.

Jonathon P. McLoughlin, 32, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor with a notice of prior conviction specification on Feb. 7 while Tracy L. Carter, 38, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual battery and one count each of endangering children, corrupting another with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs on Feb. 6.

According to information from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell, on Jan. 20 at 10:58 p.m., Urbana police responding to a reported disturbance at the upstairs apartment at 422 1/2 S. Main St. discovered multiple sex crime violations occurred there involving McLoughlin, a registered sex offender and his girlfriend Carter.

Police found McLoughlin hiding in the basement of the apartment building and also found he was on post release control out of Logan County as a registered sex offender.

Lingrell stated Sgt. Shawn Schmidt and officer Brandon McCain worked throughout the night investigating these crimes, collecting evidence and interviewing persons involved in the case. They were assisted by the Champaign County Children’s Services.

Bond for both McLoughlin and Carter was previously established at $100,000 and both were listed in custody at the Tri-County Regional Jail Monday, according to the jail’s website.

By Nick Walton [email protected]

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.