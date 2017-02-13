McConnell to speak Sunday

The Champaign County Historical Society will host Robert McConnell at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. An Urbana native and businessman, McConnell purchased a Model T Ford for $25 at the age of 13. He had no idea that his “hobby” would burgeon into a business that now provides 1909-1948 Ford parts to enthusiasts both here and abroad. The public is invited to hear McConnell relate how he grew the business, Gaslight Auto Parts, and used other Champaign County businesses along the way. This photo shows McConnell putting air into a Model T. The tag seems to read: 1922 VV dated 1955 OHIO

The Champaign County Historical Society will host Robert McConnell at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. An Urbana native and businessman, McConnell purchased a Model T Ford for $25 at the age of 13. He had no idea that his “hobby” would burgeon into a business that now provides 1909-1948 Ford parts to enthusiasts both here and abroad. The public is invited to hear McConnell relate how he grew the business, Gaslight Auto Parts, and used other Champaign County businesses along the way. This photo shows McConnell putting air into a Model T. The tag seems to read: 1922 VV dated 1955 OHIO http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hist-Soc..jpg The Champaign County Historical Society will host Robert McConnell at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. An Urbana native and businessman, McConnell purchased a Model T Ford for $25 at the age of 13. He had no idea that his “hobby” would burgeon into a business that now provides 1909-1948 Ford parts to enthusiasts both here and abroad. The public is invited to hear McConnell relate how he grew the business, Gaslight Auto Parts, and used other Champaign County businesses along the way. This photo shows McConnell putting air into a Model T. The tag seems to read: 1922 VV dated 1955 OHIO Submitted photo