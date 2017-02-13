Ohio News Briefs

Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky.

Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus. The proposal requires legislative approval.

The Republican governor made history in 2012 by taking the annual address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in eastern Ohio’s Steubenville. He has delivered the address outside the Ohio Statehouse ever since.

Sandusky adds further geographic diversity to cities Kasich has selected so far, which also include Lima in western Ohio, Medina in northeast Ohio, Wilmington in the southwest and Marietta along the Ohio River.

In a statement, Kasich called Lake Erie “the state’s crown jewel” and said holding the speech there would be the perfect opportunity to show it off.

“Lake Erie was always held a special place in my heart, dating back to wonderful vacations I enjoyed there as a child,” he said.

The assessment of Ohio’s status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

Ohio reports at least 3 child deaths amid peak flu season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say several children around Ohio have died of flu-related illnesses and hospitalizations continue to increase in the midst of what is typically peak time during flu season.

The Ohio Department of Health says more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized with flu-related illnesses this flu season, which usually last from October to May. The agency is urging Ohioans who haven’t received the flu vaccine to do so.

Ohio confirmed three flu-related child deaths in the past few weeks: a 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County, a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County, and a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County.

A coroner separately reported another suspected flu-related death in Columbiana County involving a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool who died Saturday.

At least 20 flu-related child deaths have been reported nationwide.

Ohio gas prices right slightly but remain relatively low

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

A gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was averaging $2.12 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio’s average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

Man dies after being hit by train in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man is dead after he was hit by a train in Columbus.

Officials say the man was hit near the Greater Columbus Convention Center around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say witnesses reported they saw the man lying on the train tracks. Police have not identified the victim. There is an ongoing investigation.

More upgrades coming to Ohio State airfield this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Construction on a new terminal and education building as part of a $20 million overhaul of Ohio State University’s airfield is expected to begin this May.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the $13.4 million upgrade to Don Scott Field was one of several recently approved by Ohio State’s board of trustees.

Whiting-Turner will be the construction manager for the project. Moody Nolan is the design architect.

Work has already started on adding more hangar space to double the airport’s current 50-plane capacity. The airfield, now considered outdated, is located on the northwest side of Ohio’s capital city.

University officials say the large-scale renovation will help open travel to both Columbus and Ohio State.

A comprehensive 10-year plan for the airport is scheduled to be completed within 12 to 18 months.