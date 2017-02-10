Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

This sweetheart is a bigger girl! Nutmeg was too big for the steel kennels that we put our typical size kitties in. She was moved into a larger kitty condo to make her more comfortable. She is spayed, has been wormed, placed on flea preventative and is ready for her forever home. She would make the perfect addition to your family.

NOTE: Nutmeg came in with a broken tail. Nothing to worry about. It just makes her unique.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

My name is Reggie and I am a 5-year-old Shih Tzu boy. I was brought here to PAWS Animal Shelter after someone found me wandering around in the road. They thought I had been on my own for quite a while because my fur was so very matted and I was a pretty dirty fur kid. The groomers had a hard time finding my eyes with all the fur balls.

I’m all cleaned up now and I sure feel better. I am a little shy at first with you humans, but I do warm up. My first meetings with the other canines is a little “Barkey”….but, I’m getting better at that.

I choose my doggy friends carefully. I walk well on a leash and I take those treats pretty gently.

I sure would like to have a loving home where I can just be my Shih Tzu self, curl up on the couch, (or on my soft doggy bed), and get petted. Please stop out and meet me….. I may bark at you ….. but I’m just getting to know you. See you, I hope.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Zion is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. He came to us from another shelter where he was set for euthanasia. Zion had been running around Yellow Springs for about a week before being captured. This big beautiful boy weighs 70 pounds and although a little timid, especially with men, he does warm up nicely. Zion is very treat motivated and has really come out of his shell since first arriving. He has been tested with cats and is very much afraid of them, he has not really been around children and may not do well with younger kids. As far as other dogs he seems to be okay around most except unaltered males. Zion has been neutered, heart worm tested, vaccinated including Rabies, wormed and treated with heartworm prevention and a three month flea prevention. Zion is also micro chipped and will come with his 2017 Champaign County Dog License.

If you are interested in Zion or any of our other available pets please feel free to stop by our facility located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg. We do require an approved application prior to adoption, which includes a Veterinary Reference. Our adoption fees are $130.00 for dogs/puppies and $50.00 for cats/kittens. All animals are fully Vetted before adoption including micro chipped. To see a complete listing of our available pets please check out petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com.

All “NEW ARRIVALS” are posted to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s facebook page to give our friends and followers a first look at our incoming residents. Be sure to “like” and “follow” our page to keep updated on our recent events. You can also check out our webpage at http://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ to see updates on our growth and scheduled events for our upcoming grand opening.

If you are interested in becoming a part of our wonderful organization by either donating or volunteering give us a call at 937-834-5236 for more information and details.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Squirt. I am a 10-year-old Maltese boy and I only weigh 8 pounds. I also just got a dental done on my teeth, so they are bright and shiny. I am neutered and am up to date on all of my shots. Guess what?!? I am available on Barely Used Pets’ Seniors-for-Seniors program. If you are 65 or older, let the people at the rescue know. I just need a calm family to snuggle up with. I am good with dogs, kids and cats. I am just an all around love bug, so come on out and let’s hang out together.

I love to cuddle, so I am the perfect lap dog boy.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Penny says…Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

