St. Paris Public Library offers Coding Hour

ST. PARIS – St. Paris Public Library Youth Services received two grants to begin a coding program for children in grades 5 through 12. This program is supported in part by the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services Fund, granted through the State Library of Ohio as well as The Best Buy Foundation.

The six-week program will begin with participants learning the basics of coding. Free downloadable computer programs will be used to allow each student to work through a sequence of small manageable coding programs. The programs will become progressively harder as they advance. Using this type of program will allow students to work at their own pace, regardless of age.

Coding Hour will held at 6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning April 20. This program is open to students from any school district who would like to participate. For information or to register, phone the library at 937-663-4349. Space is limited per session, but multiple sessions will be held throughout the year.

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

