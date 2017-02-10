Person Centered Services has new home

The Champaign County Chamber celebrated at the new location for Person Centered Services (PCS) of Champaign County with a ribbon-cutting Jan. 19. The new site is at 330 W. Twain Ave. in Urbana. From left are Tonya Barrett, Will Leist, Chamber Board Member Eric Warrick, PCS President Ken Albert, Chamber Board Member Kerry Brugger, Clay Windom, and PCS Assistant Director Kendra Troutman. PCS Champaign County Director Cindy Anderson stands in front of the banner.

