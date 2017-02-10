Retired teachers toast their Golden Anniversary

COLUMBUS – The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) has embarked on a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary, honoring the members and the history of the organization, as well as its contribution to the community.

CCRTA is one of 88 chapters of The Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). ORTA, which celebrates 70 years in 2017, advocates and promotes the improvement of pensions, benefits and services available to Ohio’s active and retired public educators.

“There have been so many important things that the organization has accomplished over the past 50 years and I am honored to be part of that rich tradition,” said Karen Headlee, CCRTA president. “I look forward to building on the great momentum we have achieved and continuing to support retired teachers in Champaign County.”

The next CCRTA meeting will take place Feb. 14 at the Church of the Nazarene in Urbana. CCRTA is planning to celebrate at each of their six meetings this year, with the theme, “We are Golden!”

Activities taking place at the 2017 annual meetings include:

February: This meeting will include celebrating the founders. Members will give a brief history of the chapter, with a look back at the first two years of the organization. ORTA’s Executive Director, Dr. John Cavanaugh, also will make an appearance to kick off the celebration.

April: The April meeting will honor teachers who have made a difference in the lives of others. Members will share stories about an impactful teacher who influenced them and helped shape them as educators themselves.

June: This meeting will celebrate the students who have received scholarships from CCRTA to help them on their path to becoming teachers. Larry Lokai, former chapter president and originator of the scholarship, will give a brief history of its formation. Members will also honor the 2017 scholarship winner.

August: The summer meeting will celebrate the long and impactful careers of CCRTA members. Members will share personal anecdotes from their experiences in the classroom and ways they were able to make a difference.

October: The fall meeting will focus on CCRTA members. Members will be treated to lunch courtesy of the chapter. Membership longevity will be recognized as well as bestowing honorary memberships.

December: The holiday meeting will cap off the celebration year with a “Golden” gift exchange.

For more information about ORTA or to become a member, visit www.ORTA.org.

State association celebrating 70 years in 2017

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Retired Teachers Assn.

Submitted by the Ohio Retired Teachers Assn.