Champaign County native honored in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – A Champaign County native has been lauded for his community contributions in an Ohio city.

Mayor John Stanforth then made a proclamation that Feb. 2, 2017 would be known as Paul Hunter Day. The motion was made in regards to the hard work and dedication that local citizen Paul Hunter has shown toward the community. His work with the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, his efforts in creating a no-cost summer food program for kids, and for the contributions he has made “as a champion of truth, transparency, and progress” were cited as reasons for the proclamation.

In a short speech, Hunter said that what motivated him was that the city educated, recreated, and protected his children while he was overseas working.

“A pat on the back is worth thousands of dollars when it’s serious,” said Hunter.

An excerpt of the proclamation read, “President of Council Randy Riley endearingly refers to him as ‘my favorite curmudgeon’ and Paul refers to himself as the eighth member of council. Riley is happy to acknowledge that over the years our eighth council person has done an excellent job of stepping toes while always keeping the entire city on their toes.”

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, right, shakes hands with Paul Hunter after declaring Feb. 2 Paul Hunter Day.