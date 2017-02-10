Parade of ‘Bad Art’ seeks votes

The polls are open for the sixth annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The Daily Citizen is printing promotional photos of each artist’s work leading up to the dinner auction Friday, Feb. 24, at the VFW/DAV Brownridge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana. Readers are invited to vote for their favorite artists online.

The fundraiser features non-artist celebrities competing to create a work of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

The artists include Ryan Berry, Berry Digital Solutions; Kee Circle, The Ivy Inn-St. Paris; Suzanne Gannon, Johnson Welded Products; Ty Henderson, Champaign County Library; Dusty Hurst, Real Living Darby Creek; Kim Jerger, Mercy Memorial Hospital; Mitch Joseph, Urbana University; Kirk Koennecke, Graham Local Schools; Susie Koennecke, St. Paris Lions Club; Kay Falkner McOwen, Family Dentistry of Urbana; Todd Michael, Pretty Prairie & Michael Family Farms; Glenn Sullivan, Kiser Mansion; Gil Weithman, Municipal Court judge; Lance White, White’s Auto Group; and Fred Willard, actor.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. The public can also cast votes with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Urbana Daily Citizen is printing periodic profiles of the artists participating in “Bad Art by Good People” while they solicit votes for their work.

Dusty Hurst is a Realtor with Real Living Darby Creek and president of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance. His art depicts a rural setting.